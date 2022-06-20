A THUNDERSTORM swept across the county over the weekend and came a bit too close for comfort for some.

Homes were struck by lightning and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service received a total of four calls in relation to the storm.

The first call to the fire service came in at 11.40pm on Saturday.

Crews were called to Wilfreds Way in Brightlingsea after a chimney was hit by lightning.

No-one was reported as hurt and crews checked the loft space and found no damage to the property.

Another call was made at 11.43pm to Harvest Close in South Woodham Ferrers after a house was struck.

Fire crews used a thermal imaging camera to check the property was safe and that there was no risk of fire.

The next call was at 12.06am on Sunday to Lime Avenue, Dovercourt.

Two semi-detached houses were struck by lightning and crews checked the loft spaces and confirmed there was no further risk.

Finally, at 9.30am the service was called to a two-storey residential property in Michaelstowe Drive in Dovercourt.

Crews checked the loft area for signs of damage.

No-one was reported as being injured across the reports made.