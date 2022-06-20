AN adult education provider will be showcasing its range of courses at a taster and information event.
ACL Clacton said prospective learners will get the chance to find out more about available courses, including GCSE and Access to Higher Education qualifications, mental health and wellbeing courses, and digital courses for all abilities.
The adult education provider will also demonstrate its language programmes as well as English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) courses as well as a variety of creative courses, including cooking, jewellery making and pottery.
Tutors will be on-hand to answer any questions and prospective learners can try out courses that interest them and sign up to start in September.
Katherine Burns, principal, said: “At ACL Essex we help people develop the necessary skills to get a job in their ideal career pathway.
“We are excited to showcase the support and courses on offer, and we welcome adults of all ages and abilities to come and see what we’re about.”
The ACL Be Inspired Taster and Information events will run from July 4 to 8.
To discover more, and book your free taster, go to aclessex.com/be-inspired visit your local ACL centre or call 0345 603 7635.
