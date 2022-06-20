FOLLOWING a call to emergency services, a lifeboat was launched to assist the recovery of four people.
The incident happened at around 2pm on Saturday, June 18 in the sea by Walton Pier and Walton RNLI aided those in need.
Stewart Oxley, operations manager at Walton and Frinton RNLI said: “The incident is now over and all casualties taken to hospital or reunited with family as appropriate.”
More updates will be provided.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here