New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Tendring’s establishments.
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows Marley's Fish Bar at 54 Cambridge Road, Clacton was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 13.
Peking Inn, a takeaway at 101 Station Road, Clacton, was also given a score of three on May 13.
