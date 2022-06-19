HUNDREDS of parachute soldiers have had their deployment cancelled following an alleged circulation of explicit videos filmed on an army base.

Colchester based parachute regiment, 3 PARA, will not be deployed in Kosovo this summer.

The Chief of the General Staff (CGS), General Sir Patrick Sanders made the decision to remove them off the roster after the circulation of clips, allegedly filmed at Merville Barracks, appearing to show soldiers having a consensual orgy with a civilian woman.

About 300 soldiers from 3 PARA were originally set to be deployed to the Balkans.

Lt Gen Andrew Harrison, the colonel commandant of the Parachute Regiment, said in a letter to paratroopers, friends and family: “3 PARA has an extraordinary operational reputation in the service of our nation and every member of it will be devastated by the lost opportunity to serve on operations once again in the Balkans.

“CGS’s decision was based on recent disciplinary incidents on Exercise Swift Response and in Merville Barracks, the latter which has been in the public domain over the last few weeks.

“Those whose standards fell below what the Army and Regiment expect of its people will now realise the significant impact of their poor judgement.

“3 PARA accept they have temporarily lost the trust of the CGS.

“They will reflect on and where required adjust behaviours and culture that undermines the reputation and operational effectiveness of an exceptional Battalion.

“3 PARA of course remain ready to defend our nations interests at home and abroad at a moments notice.”