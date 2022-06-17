Greater Anglia has warned of “severe disruption” as staff are set to go on strike next week.

Timetables are becoming available for the Greater Anglia rail services which are being impacted by the strikes.

The RMT union is holding three 24 hour strikes on Tuesday, June 21, Thursday, June 23 and Saturday, June 25.

Members of the train driver’s union ASLEF are striking on Thursday, June 23 and Saturday, July 2.

There will be no services between Marks Tey and Sudbury, Braintree to Witham, Southminster to Wickford, Harwich Town to Manningtree, Clacton and Walton-on-the-Naze to Colchester or Colchester Town to Colchester during the strikes.

There will only be a limited and reduced service from Colchester to Liverpool Street, with one stopping train an hour plus one intercity service an hour.

The first and last service from Colchester to London Liverpool Street will be at 7.30am and 4.25pm.

The first train from London Liverpool Street to Colchester will be at 8am and the last will be at 5pm.

From Southend Victoria to London Liverpool Street there will be two trains an hour from 7.30am until the last train at 5.13pm.

Trains will run from London Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria from 7.47 with the last train departing at 7.30pm.

The timetables for Tuesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 23 are now on the Greater Anglia website and Saturday, June 25 timetable will be available from Tuesday.

If the strikes go ahead, all regional and branch line services will be cancelled and there will be a heavily reduced service on some lines into London Liverpool Street.

There will not be any rail replacement buses as a result of the strike action.

Journeys throughout the week could be subject to change as a knock-on effect of the strikes.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “Please only travel if it’s absolutely necessary on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday when strikes are due to take place.

“If you do travel, you should expect severe disruption, so plan ahead and make alternative arrangements to travel if you can.

“Please also check travel times for any journeys planned for the days before and after any strike action.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused to customers by this industrial action.

“Work is continuing to try to resolve the dispute as soon as possible.”