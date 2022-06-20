CLACTON’S West Cliff Theatre has teamed up with East Anglian Air Ambulance to stage a fundraising show this summer.

The sensational Jukebox 50s and 60s show Lipstick On Your Collar will be held on Saturday, July 9.

It will features a full live band, with some of the country’s top musicians, tight harmonies, excellent vocals and an infectious sense of fun.

It is the ideal show for fans of artists like Connie Francis, Brenda Lee, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard and Cilla Black.

Profits from the night will be split between the seaside venue - which has recently invested in the ladies toilet extension - and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Theatre manager Rob Mitchell-Gears said: “Nikki and the entire cast of the show are so thrilled to be performing at the West Cliff and are extremely proud to be doing so in support of both charities.

“We all know just how vital the air ambulance service is, so we are also delighted to be partnering up with them for this very special night and I really hope people will come out and support us.”

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, cost £22 and £21 for concessions, from the box office on 01255 433344