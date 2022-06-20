A CONSULTATION will take place this autumn as part of major plans to regenerate the UK’s most deprived area.

Tendring Council bosses have backed a new draft masterplan for Jaywick, but this time they have ruled out compulsory purchases.

The authority’s Place Plan for Jaywick could include the development of 222 homes, a village centre and village square on council-owned land in Lotus Way.

It is hoped there could be a small supermarket, nursery and GP surgery, as well as the creation of an embankment on the beach, making the seafront Brooklands road one-way, and redeveloping empty plots.

The council has already ruled out compulsory purchase orders – a controversial option considered as part of a previous unpopular masterplan for Jaywick in 2006.

Masterplan - more than 200 new homes could be built

The council’s cabinet has now agreed to hold a full community consultation in September and October to see what local people would like to see for the area’s future.

Paul Honeywood, cabinet member with special responsibility for Jaywick, said: “We need to take a broad view on the whole of Jaywick if we are to successfully address the complex challenges – and grasp the strong opportunities it holds.

“These next steps build upon the good work done over a number of years, and as a rolling stone gathers no moss we’re really building some momentum now.

“The consultation is timed for the autumn so that people who may go away for the summer will not miss out on the opportunity to have their say, and when the time comes I would ask everyone to give us their views.

“It is really important to us that the community is part of this place-shaping process.”

Mr Honeywood said the aim is to ensure the long-term improvement of Jaywick, but will depend on improvements to flood defences – which are currently being assessed by the Environment Agency.

Jaywick councillor Dan Casey said: “People are cynical of masterplans – we’ve had previous regeneration bids and nothing much has happened.

“The most important thing is that the council takes the people of Jaywick with them – we can’t just have plans imposed on them.

“Their views during the consultation must be taken into account.”