COUNCIL bosses have decided to expand a vital Careline service which helps elderly and vulnerable people to live independently in their own homes.

Tendring Council’s cabinet debated four options for the future of Tendring Careline and the “viability” of the service at a meeting on Friday.

It came after a contract for Careline to deliver out-of-hours call monitoring services to community interest company Provide, which delivers health and social care services in the community, was terminated in April.

A report said the lost income would have an impact on the financial viability of the service.

One of the options was to no longer offer the service, but cabinet members have instead backed the recommended plan to maintain Careline.

A marketing campaign will now be launched in a bid to increase the number of customers using it.

Paul Honeywood, the council’s cabinet member with responsibility for Careline, said many could benefit from the much-valued service.

“For decades now Careline has allowed people to be independent and stay in their own homes for longer, giving peace of mind to them and their relatives,” he said.

“Following a time of change, where Covid-19 and a new contract meant we introduced new ways of working, we’re now at a point to really grow Careline so more Tendring residents can benefit.

“This decision will see us bring in more staff, helping more people, and is a really positive move.”

The cabinet backed the plan to expand the service at a meeting on Friday.

Careline, operated by the council since 1987, is a personal alarm service which allows people to call for help should they have a problem – such as a fall – at home.

Careline can also be linked to other systems such as fire alarms.

The service also operates the council’s out-of-hours service and supports both the council’s sheltered housing schemes and private customers.

The cabinet has agreed to invest in the service, using reserves if required, to market the Careline to Tendring residents, alongside employing and training more staff.

The authority stressed that by law councils must present all possible options for consideration as part of reports.