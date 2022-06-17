CONTROVERSIAL plans to either modify or close down nearly a dozen level crossings throughout north Essex’s railway network have been given the greenlight.

Network Rail now has the power to carry out works on railway crossings in Stanway, Feering, Marks Tey, Great Bentley, Frinton, Wrabness and Ardleigh.

These include Snivillers, Hill House 1, Great Domsey, Long Green, Church 2, Great Bentley station, Lords No1, Bluehouse Wheatsheaf and Abbotts.

Permission to make the alterations, which will see some of the crossings shut down for good, has been granted by secretary of state Grant Shapps.

It comes five years after the train company first submitted the plans to Downing Street in a move which ultimately did not go down well with travellers and residents.

Despite their concerns, however, Network Rail will now go full steam ahead with the changes, which transport bosses believe will create “a safer, more reliable railway.”

Ellie Burrows, Anglia route director at Network Rail, said: “Improving safety on the railway continues to be my top priority.

“The powers we have been granted to close or modify 37 level crossings is a major step forward to achieving this.

“We will begin to remove some of these crossings immediately while others will need more time to provide a suitable diversion route before we close the crossing.

“I want to thank everyone who has been involved and taken the time to provide views and feedback on our proposals through the public consultation.”

Once the crossings are closed, alternative routes will be put in place or, where that is not possible, new public routes will be provided.

Shortly after the blueprints for the crossing overhaul were first unveiled, the prospect of such diversions being established was a key concern for walking groups.

To find out more information visit networkrail.co.uk/anglialevelcrossings.