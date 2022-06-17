GREEN-FINGERED youngsters from a school in Frinton have been planting vegetables in an award-winning garden.
Pupils in year one at Frinton Primary School visited the town’s Crescent Gardens to help get it ready for this year’s Anglia in Bloom competition.
The garden already has a prestigious Green Flag and community initiatives are required for some awards, including for In Bloom contests.
David Foster, from Frinton in Bloom, said: “All the young children from year one came to plant up the vegetable bed in the award-winning garden.
“They were aided by Frinton in Bloom volunteers, the teachers, and the gardeners from Tendring Council.
“The bed will soon be ready for when the judges visit Frinton's entry in the regional Anglia in Bloom Competition on July 21.
“There was a variety of vegetables planted ranging from runner beans, tomato plants, strawberry plants and sweet and hot chili peppers, parsley and chives.”
The results of this year’s Anglia in Bloom competition will be announced in September.
Frinton and Walton Town Council mayor Terry Allen also visited the youngsters during the initiative.
