A ROAD is preparing to close for 12 nights.

Western Approach, in Stanway, is closing due to surfacing works undertaken by Walker Construction.

The road will close at night from 8.30pm to 5am from its junction with Essex Yeomanry Way Northbound.

Works begin on June 27.

l Drivers should also be aware of further road closures in Boxted.

Langham Road will be shutting from its junction with Straight Road on July 11.

The closure will last for 10 days, and is due to carriageway patching works being undertaken by Essex County Council.

l Another road closing is in Elmstead.

Church Road will be closing for five days on June 23, due to Essex County Council performing carriageway patching works.

It will be shut from its junction with Colchester Road to its junction with Holly Way

l Aldham drivers should also prepare for the closure of Fordstreet Hill.

It will be closing on July 18 for six days from its junction with Green Lane to its junction with New Road.

This is due to footway repair works being undertaken by Essex County Council.

l A lengthy closure is also coming to Station Road in Birdbrook which is shutting due to works by Openreach.

The closure will occur from its junction with Birdbrook Road , on June 27.

It will be closing for 19 days.

l An upcoming road closure in Finchingfield is in Little London Hill.

It will be shutting from its junction with Howe Street, for five days.

The carriageway patching works from Essex County County begin on June 27.

l A road is also set to close in Stisted.

kentish Farm Road is temporarily shutting from its junction with White House Road for four days on July 12.

The closure is due to fibre optic broadband works being performed by Gigaclear.

l Drivers should be aware that Little Maplestead Road, in Gestingthorpe, is also set to close on July 11.

The road will close for five days, rom its junction with Hedingham Road, due to Essex County Council performing carriageway patching works.

l A road is also set to shut for eight days.

Due to fibre optic broadband works being undertaken by Gigaclear, High Barn Hall Road, in Greenstead Green, is closing from its junction with Rayne Hatch Lane to its junction with Plaistow Green

It will be closing on June 27.

l Drivers should also prepare for a big 26-day closure in Cressing.

Polecat Road will be shutting from its junction with Witham Road on June 27.

This is due to works from Gas Transportation, where new gas connections are being installed.

l In Earls Colne, a road is set to close for five days.

Tey Road is closing from its junction with America Road.

As a result of Gigaclear performing fibre optic broadband works, the closure will be for five days from June 30.

l Green Lane is also shutting west of its junction with Mangapp Chase, in Burnham-on-Crouch

This closure will last for five days, due to new connection works being undertaken by Essex and Suffolk Water that begins on July 4.

l Chapel Road in Fingringhoe is also set to close.

The road will shut from its junction with Rowhedge Road on July 13.

The close will last for three days while sign and bollard work is carried out by Essex County Council.