VOLUNTEERS from across Tendring were treated to a day at the beach with games and a tea party to say thank you.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring treated volunteers to a day at Clacton beach as part of National Volunteers Week.

CVST set up tables outside its two beach huts and organised games including rounders and a quiz, a fun fitness session and a tea party.

Volunteers also sang and danced on the promenade.

Nicola Vella, volunteer co-ordinator, said: “Our volunteers are simply smashing, and we wanted to give them a very well deserved thank you for all their work throughout the year.

“Volunteers Week gave us that opportunity and we organised a really fun day for the volunteers to enjoy.”

CVST has volunteers for its allotments, community garden, men’s shed, lunch club, dance and fitness groups, dementia café, friendship and bereavement cafés, and more.

Debra Sampson-Scott, a vaccination centre volunteer for CVST, said: “We don’t necessarily need to be thanked for volunteering but it’s always nice to feel appreciated and we feel even more appreciated when they hold this sort of event.

“It makes it all worthwhile and it was nice to see other volunteers, which itself can help build new friendships.

“It was a great, fun, day and I think everyone had a lovely time.

“For me it’s an honour to be part of a community that works together, it’s fantastic.”

CVST has 273 active volunteers registered, though not all will be currently in a volunteering role and instead be registered for ad-hoc opportunities or for emergencies.

Sharon Alexander, CVST’s chief officer, said: “Without our volunteers we couldn’t run all the fantastic groups and activities we do across Tendring.

“This is everything from cycling and walking groups to card-making and friendship groups.

“They are simply inspirational and what better time to show them how valued they are than on Volunteers Week.”

CVST also runs the Tendring volunteer centre, Volunteer Essex, which brings together organisations with volunteering opportunities and individuals wanting to volunteer.

Sharon added: “Volunteering is hugely rewarding and offers the chance to make friends, gain skills, help your community, and have fun.

“It can also help improve job prospects and valuable work experience.

“What’s important to remember as well is there are so many different volunteering opportunities available whether you are 16 years old or 90 years old.

“In the last few years, we’ve seen just how valuable volunteers are to keeping our communities going as well as the breadth of good will out there.

“So, to all our volunteers we say thank you.”

To find out more about CVSTs groups and opportunities visit www.cvstendring.org.uk.

For volunteering opportunities visit volunteeressex.org.