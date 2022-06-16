There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Tendring.

A total of 744 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 16 (Thursday) – up from 743 on Wednesday.

They were among 18,059 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 156,121 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 16 (Thursday) – up from 156,071 on Wednesday.