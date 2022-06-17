YOUNG beachgoers are being warned not to put themselves in danger after they were spotted jumping on beach hut roofs in Frinton.

A group of youths was seen running on beach huts at the Low Wall on Frinton’s Promenade on Wednesday, June 15.

Frinton Beach Hut Association urged youngsters not to put themselves in danger - and for owners to check for damage.

A spokesman for the association said: “A group of lads was seen running and jumping on beach hut roofs on the Low Wall, around numbers 245 to 260.

“If you have a hut in that area it might be wise to check for any damage.

“If you know who they are please kindly ask them to respect other people’s property.

“Please keep your eyes open - any damage to a hut is heart-breaking for the owner.

“We’re not trying to get kids into trouble just to warn them of the danger to themselves and the distress to hut owners when wilful damage is caused.”

Frinton mayor and beach hut owner Terry Allen has issued a stern warning to local youngsters about causing damage to beach huts.

He said: “This is just another example of youths plaguing Frinton at the moment.

“It is bad what they are doing – beach huts are people’s pride and joy.

“This time of year the owners want to be going down there and enjoying their huts in the sunshine, not making repairs.

“Parents need to know where their children are and what they are up to – and have a word with their children if they are causing trouble.

“If these youngsters are coming from outside then we are going to have to look into it further.

“I will be raising this at the town council’s crime and disorder working party and asking our Police Community Support Officers to be more vigilant.”

Beach huts are highly prized, with some remaining in families for generations, and demand has increased in recent years as foreign holidays were curtailed by Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Prices for huts in Frinton hit an eye-watering high of £85,000 last year, with those at Frinton’s prestigious Walings - where the beach huts are on stilts – fetching the highest price tags.

Mr Allen was also left shocked this week when a camper pitched a tent on the town’s beloved greensward, in breach of bylaws.

He reported the issue to Tendring Council’s enforcement officers are the occupants were moved on within hours.

“The greensward is sacrosanct to the people of Frinton and it is there – along with the beach - for everybody to enjoy, not to be abused by a few.”