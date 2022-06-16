STUDENTS from the Princes Youth Theatre gained the highest grade possible in their drama exams.

The pupils took their LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) exams in devising drama, musical theatre and acting over the course of two days, and were assessed by a professional adjudicator.

All students obtained 100 per cent with distinctions the highest grade possible after working hard and being prepared with the help of Youth Theatre principle Melissa Wenn and drama teacher Lola Garlick.

The qualifications provides valuable UCAS points for grade six and above, which counts towards university and further education applications.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure at Tendring Council which runs the Princes Theatre said the exam results were terrific news.

"It is gratifying to know the council can play a part in helping advance the careers of local stars of tomorrow," Mr Porter said.

"All students achieving the highest possible points is a testament to the hard work and talent of our local budding performers, as well as the exceptional teaching standards provided by the Princes Youth Theatre."

Melissa Wenn added: "A huge well done to the entire class for their success, which they have worked incredibly hard for I am sure we are seeing the birth of the stars of tomorrow right here."