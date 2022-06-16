CLACTON tipster and horse racing writer Dave Youngman is enjoying an exciting week at Royal Ascot.

Dave, who is known as the Newmarket Insider, has an ever increasing number of members in his Racing Club and has members across the world.

His members all enjoyed a big winner when the Sir Michael Stoute Newmarket trained Desert Crown won the Derby at Epsom easily.

Dave, pictured with Satellite, said: “I put my members on the horse before it had ever been on the racecourse last year and they all got on ante-post at 33-1.

“The horse had shown so much in it’s work on the gallops I knew it was special.”

Dave, who comes from a farming family in Chisbon Heath, St Osyth, added: “I love nothing more than being out on the Newmarket gallops watching and spotting future winners.”

Dave is now tipping filly Tranquil Rose, daughter of Godolphin and trained by Charlie Appleby, as one for the future.