EVER wanted to become a teacher?

They are integral to molding the next generation of youngsters coming up through the education system.

There are plenty of roles available across the county, from assistants to subject teachers.

However, for those that want to lead a school into its next journey, there are several headteacher jobs available across Essex.

Here is a list of all the schools that are currently looking for headteachers, along with some information on what the school is looking for.

Rettendon Primary School, Chelmsford – Job Closing: 20/06/2022 at Midday

“We are looking for a dynamic, ambitious and self-motivated natural leader who can expand and build upon on our current successes, work collaboratively with other settings to continue to develop Rettendon's curriculum and staff, think creatively to secure grants and bids to develop Rettendon's environment.”

St Thomas of Canterbury Church of England (Aided) Infant School; Brentwood – Job Closing: 20/06/2022 at Midday

“The Governors are looking for a talented, innovative and experienced leader with a track record of outstanding school leadership to build on the school's recognition by Ofsted as an Outstanding School and the Church of England as an Excellent School.”

Upshire Primary Foundation School, Waltham Abbey – Job Closing: 20/06/2022 at Midnight

“The Governing Board seek to appoint an inspirational, dedicated and exceptional Headteacher to lead our one form entry Primary School in West Essex. Following on from our Ofsted inspection, rated as good, in November 2019 we are looking for an individual with the vision and expertise to support the school on its journey towards Outstanding.”

Hadleigh Infant and Nursery School, Benfleet – Job Closing: 21/06/2022 at 4pm

“The governors of the academy trust are seeking to appoint a head teacher to lead an established infant and nursery school. We are looking for an experienced leader who shares our values and ethos to continue to build on our successes and reputation. We would like to encourage applications from head teachers, deputy head teachers and experienced leaders with leadership and management experience in the 3-7 age range.”

Heybridge Co-operative Academy, Heybridge – Job Closing: 01/07/2022 at Midnight

“The Board of Trustees at Keys Co-operative Academy Trust are seeking to appoint a new Headteacher at Heybridge Co-operative Academy. This post will provide an excellent opportunity for a colleague keen to join a young Trust with ambitions to improve the life chances of young people who have experienced disruption in their education.”

Dedham Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, Colchester – Job Closing: 04/07/2022 at Midday

“We are looking for an inspirational leader for January 2023 who will bring their own skills and experience to build on the successes of this outstanding school.”

Baynards Primary School, Colchester – Job Closing: 06/07/2022 at Midnight

“The successful candidate will have strong organisational and financial skills, and the ability to relate well to children, inspiring them to progress to higher levels of achievement. The Governors place great value on the quality of teaching, learning and assessment throughout the School and look for the highest quality of everything the School does with the emphasis on educating the whole child and achieving the best for all within the School community.”

To view the roles in full and or apply for any, visit HERE.