VILLAGERS are rallying together with the hope of acquiring a popular pub so it can be “looked after properly” and “not turned into houses.”

The Red Lion, in The Street, Kirby-le-Soken, is currently owned and run by Stonegate Pub Partners but some residents want it to become a community watering hole.

In order for that to become a possibility, Tendring Council would have to first declare the building as an Asset of Community Value.

Residents would then be given a specific timeframe in which they would be required to convince the authority of their intentions of bidding on the pub.

If successful, they would then have to generate enough money, likely through selling shares to members of the community, in order to purchase the watering hole.

The Red Lion Kirby Community Pub Project has now been launched by villagers eager to take over the site and it is already garnering support.

A spokesman for the group said: “We have started initial conversations about the potential of converting the Red Lion into a community-owned pub.

“We now need to get an idea of how supportive the community would be of this change and if the idea is actually going to be logistically and financially feasible.

“Having an idea is great but something like this would need the full support of the community should the opportunity to purchase the Red Lion become available.”

The Red Lion closed down towards the end of October before reopening a few months later.

“We would need to be able to show the community is willing to fully back this idea,” added the Red Lion Kirby Community Pub Project spokesman.

“I think we can all agree we would rather it not be turned into houses or other residential property.

“I am all for doing this and we would love to try and get the Red Lion community owned, run and looked after properly - but I cannot do it alone.”

Stonegate Pub Partners has been contacted for comment.