A POLICE force has warned its officers will smash car windows if they need to save a dog left in a hot vehicle in a week where temperatures are set to soar.

Essex Police Tendring has pleaded with residents in the district to refrain from keeping their pets in sizzling vehicles – not least during the summer months.

The force has also reminded anyone who does leave their dog inside a car may return to their vehicle with a smashed window courtesy of a concerned officer.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Dogs die in hot cars. As the temperatures are due to rise this week don’t leave them locked in vehicles.

“We all love to take our furry friends out and about with us, especially during the summer months.

“Many people don’t realise just how quickly the temperature rises in vehicles, reaching 47 degrees in under an hour.

“Unfortunately parking in shade or leaving a window slightly open can still have devastating impacts on our dogs on hot days.

“Please do not leave your dog unaccompanied in a vehicle during the summer months.

“If you do, it may just be that an officer has to break a window to get the dog out of what effectively turns into a greenhouse.”