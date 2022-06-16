A WOMAN was viciously attacked in a seemingly unprovoked assaulted as she stepped off a bus following a trip into a town centre.

Essex Police have launched an investigation after receiving reports of an assault which occurred in Pier Avenue, Clacton in broad daylight.

It is understood to have taken place outside Boots Opticians at about 3.15pm on June 2 – the Gazette, however, has only just been made aware of the incident.

According to the force, a woman in her 60s was set upon by a younger woman in 20 as she exited a bus which had transported her to the area.

Police officers are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about the attack to contact them as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV or dash cam footage to contact us.

“If you have any information, you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"Please quote the crime reference number 42/140600/22. You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”