A FATHER and son estate agency duo has raised thousands of pounds for charity after completing “their greatest golfing challenge yet.”

David Boyden is the managing director of Boydens, which has branches in Clacton and Colchester, while his son Philip is a property consultant with the firm.

On Monday they headed to Colchester Golf Club, where the budding Rory Mcllroys played 100 holes of the great sport, walking approximately 28-miles in the process.

They tackled the mammoth golfing day as part of the Birkett Long £50 Challenge, raising more than £2,400 for St Helena Hospice for their efforts.

Praising all those who helped them make the challenge a reality David said: “We were very tired, but very satisfied and this effort was all in a good cause.

“We wish to thank Colchester Golf Club for hosting us on the day whose members and staff were so fantastically supportive in getting us around the course so quickly.”

A spokesman for Boydens has now thanked the community for rallying behind the keen golfers and for donating in their droves.

He said: “Thank you to those who supported David and Philip for this very worthy cause.”

To donate to David and Philips’ fundraiser visit tinyurl.com/43mfxmtp.