ASPIRING young authors who made the final of the Essex Life Young Writers Award gathered in Colchester last week to receive recognition for their submissions last week.

The talented group of up-and-coming writers were selected out of hundreds of entries, with Thomas McColl, Isobel Easteal, Janie Horton, Joshua Howchen-Vines, Flora So, Oreoluwa Fisher, and Erykah Stanislas among the winners.

Finalists – the group of young writers were chosen from hundreds of entrants

All seven also had the chance to meet the professional author Ray Star, who decided to close her public relations agency in 2018 to pursue becoming a full-time writer.

Now based in Harlow, Ms Star spent time with each of the young finalists to discuss the inspirations behind their stories and share with them some advice on how to pursue writing as a career.

Pencil it in – Janie Horton with her father, Glenn

The event took place at the George Hotel on Friday, running in conjunction with the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) Childhood Day.

As well as enjoying a presentation and some one-to-one advice from Ray Star, the young finalists also enjoyed afternoon tea where they were joined by the NSPCC's divisional vice-president for the East of England, Pat Laurie.

Prizes – Eitan Robinson, Carla Forsyth and Ellise Bernhardt with their awards at the George

Speaking about the event, Ray Star said the talented group of young writers all had bright futures ahead of them.

She said: “The Young Writers Award was an uplifting evening filled with inspiring stories from enthusiastic young writers.

Writers' room – young writers get together at the George hotel

“It was a pleasure to take part and I'm sure we'll see their sensational stories on bookshelves in the near future. I wish them every success.”