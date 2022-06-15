LETTERS are being sent out to households in Tendring with details of how to claim their £150 council tax rebate.

Tendring Council has already made the payment automatically to households who pay by direct debit, with the last payments due to arrive this week.

Now the authority is writing to households who qualify for the mandatory scheme but do not pay their council tax by direct debit with details on how to claim – and will also write to any direct debit payers who do not receive an automatic payment for any reason.

Each home will receive a unique code which can then be used to complete an online form confirming their details.

The Government announced a mandatory energy rebate scheme for homes in council tax bands A to D, to come into effect from April, with each property receiving £150 to help with rising energy costs.

Carlo Guglielmi, the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for finance, encouraged people to claim quickly.

“We know people are keen to get this payment, and we have been working flat out to make sure we have the right processes in place to make it – and have already made payments to more than 35,000 households who pay by direct debit,” he said.

“It is important to get this part right, to prevent fraud and make sure that the money is paid to the correct people and accounts.

“Now the process is up and running, I’d urge people to submit their details as soon as they get their letter so we can get these payments made quickly.”

A discretionary rebate scheme – for those in council tax bands E-H and who also receive help from the Local Council Tax Support Scheme, and top-up payments for those who have received their rebate but may need top-up support – will be available in the coming weeks.

The Government has also announced further financial support for the Autumn, which will be administered by energy companies.

The letter containing the unique code also contains details of how to claim for anyone who is not online.

For further details visit www.tendringdc.gov.uk/node/15788.