THE decline in the number of pubs across Essex and the rest of the UK is well-documented.

The Covid-19 pandemic certainly did not help, but closures have long been blamed on factors such as high taxes on beer, competition from supermarkets selling cheap alcohol and changing demographics.

In 2021, Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “Our sector has been devastated by Covid-19 and the lockdowns.

"It has been a year to forget for the Great British Pub.

“It is estimated that 2,000 pubs have been lost forever. 2.1 billion pints in beer sales have also been missed, wiping out £8.2 billion in trade value from the sector."

We've taken a look at some of the hostelries in the county which are up for sale.

So if you have ever fancied being behind the bar here is where you could realise your dream.

Cherry Tree, Little Oakley

The Cherry Tree pub

The detached pub has views of North Sea and is on the market for £375,000.

It has a bar, pool room and restaurant.

Freehold.

The Half Moon, Belchamp St Paul

The Half Moon

Set against the backdrop of the idyllic village of Belchamp St Paul and close to the border of Essex and Suffolk, this detached thatched property overlooks the village green and is Grade II-listed.

A catchment area includes Sudbury (5 miles west), Braintree (14 miles south).

The wider catchment from where trade is also drawn includes the towns of Halstead and Haverhill both being within approximately 8 miles distance.

Freehold £585,000.

The Little Elms Pub, Witham

The Little Elms Public House

Popular with locals and set within a man residential area of Witham, overlooking a playing field for football and recreation.

The property has been extended to compliment the public areas being single storey under a flat roof that wraps around on two sides.

Freehold £395,000.

Hare and Hounds, Braintree

The Hare and Hounds

Sited on a main arterial road into Braintree, a refurbished roadside pub with a bar and dining area and impressive trade garden.

It also boasts a function barn, four letting bedrooms and two bedroom flat

Leasehold £140,000.