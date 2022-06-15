COUNCIL bosses are set to decide on whether to scrap a vital careline service for the elderly.

Tendring Council’s cabinet is set to debate options for the future of Tendring Careline and the “viability” of the service at a meeting on Friday.

The service helps elderly people to live independently in their own homes and provides a device people can wear around their neck to summon help if they fall.

The contract for Tendring Careline to deliver out-of-hours call monitoring services to community interest company Provide, which delivers a range of health and social care services in the community, was terminated in April.

Although it means Careline does not need to employ so many staff, the council said lost income will have an impact on the financial viability of the service.

Four options are now being considered for the future of the service, which was already costing the council £501,000 a year before the Provide CIC contract income was lost.

One option includes no longer offering a Careline service with only an out-of-hours and CCTV service for Tendring residents.

The report said there would be a “reputational risk” with this option as the council has delivered Careline since 1987 and the decision would have the greatest impact on the elderly and vulnerable residents of Tendring.

Officers instead recommend maintaining the staffing required and increasing the number of fee-paying service users through an active marketing campaign to increase income.

The report added: “It should be noted however that there would be a delay between advertising and new income generation.

“In mitigation of the risk of any year-end shortfall a supplement can be called upon from Careline reserves and there is also the possibility of new external funding from health partners for a pro-active welfare service for Tendring residents which could be delivered within staff resources.”

Garry Calver, deputy leader of the council’s Labour group, said: “I’m pleased that the recommendation is to retain Careline, but it’s very concerning that withdrawing the service is even an option.

“Careline is far too important for anyone to even consider ending the service.”