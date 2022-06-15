Ex-TOWIE star Billie Faiers has announced that she and her husband Greg Shepherd are expecting their third child together.

Faiers revealed the news in a post on her Instagram, showing off her baby bump alongside Shepherd and their two children (Nell, 7, and Arthur, 5) on a beach.

In the post she wrote: "Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you … ☺️❤️ We are so happy and excited".

Messages of congratulations were sent to Faiers and Shepherd, including from Faiers' sister Sam, who had recently welcomed her own child.

She wrote: "Welcome to the 5 club sis. I’m so so happy for you all. Another beautiful baby to join our family.

"The babies are going to be so close in age. So many memories to make. My prediction is a baby girl? then we have one of each.

"Love you with all my heart xxx ps what I’d give for sand between my toes right now haha, enjoy your holiday with your family a tiny baby bump. Miss u all x."

Additionally, Faiers' mum Suzie Wells commented, "Congratulations my darlings love yous what an exciting year this is".

Faiers is known for appearing on the reality show The Only Way is Essex, becoming a regular cast member in series two and staying on until series 18.