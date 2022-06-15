A SERVICE has been held in Clacton to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War.
Established by the Clacton Royal British Legion ten years ago, this year’s service was led by the branch padre Reverend David Lower and included the Last Post, a reading by Tendring Council chairman Peter Harris, and the laying of wreaths.
Roll-calls were read of ships, planes, units and civilians killed during the conflict.
Four standard bearers along with veterans from different branches of the Armed Forces, including some with the South Atlantic Medal – awarded to those who served in the Falklands War – joined the service which took place at 11am on Tuesday at Clacton War Memorial.
Mr Harris said: “I was glad to see so many people come along to pay their respects at the service - not just veterans, but members of the public and passers-by who stopped to join in the commemoration.”.
Dan Casey, president of the legion branch, added: “Thank you to those who attended for this service marking an important anniversary.”
The Armed Forces Flag will be raised at Clacton Town Hall at 11am on Monday as part of Armed Forces Week with veterans invited to a coffee morning from 10am.
