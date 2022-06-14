COMMUTERS have been severely affected after a person was hit by a train.

Greater Anglia train services have been affected across the county after the incident, which occurred between Shenfield and Witham.

Pictures show London Liverpool Street in chaos as multiple services have been cancelled, delayed, or revised.

The train company has said that services are unable to run on the up and down mainlines between Ingatestone and Chelmsford.

Network Rail and Emergency services are on site.

A spokesman also apologised for the disruption.

They said: "We are currently trying to resource rail replacement vehicles to operate between Shenfield and Witham. An estimated time of arrival will be given as soon as this information is available.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

Here is a full list of current cancellations:

18:00 Norwich to London Liverpool Street due 19:53

18:02 London Liverpool Street to Ipswich due 19:23

18:12 London Liverpool Street to Clacton-On-Sea due 19:48

18:32 London Liverpool Street to Colchester Town due 19:49

18:52 London Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria due 19:55

19:35 Ipswich to Colchester due 19:54

19:55 London Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria due 20:55

20:20 Colchester to Colchester Town due 20:27

20:30 London Liverpool Street to Norwich due 22:21

21:00 Colchester Town to Colchester due 21:07

22:00 London Liverpool Street to Ipswich due 23:07

For more information on other services affected, rail replacements and more, visit HERE.