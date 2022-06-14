A PERSON has been hit by a train causing all lines to be blocked.

Greater Anglia trains across the county have been affected after a person was hit by a train between Shenfield and Witham.

The train company has said that services running through these stations will be cancelled, delayed, or revised.

Services are unable to run on the up and down mainlines between Ingatestone and Chelmsford.

Network Rail and Emergency services are on route to the site.

A spokesman said: "We are currently trying to resource rail replacement vehicles to operate between Shenfield and Witham. An estimated time of arrival will be given as soon as this information is available.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

Disruption is expected until further notice.

Further information on services is available HERE.