A MUM who benefitted from a wellbeing fund has thanked organisers after the money helped her daughter learn to swim.

Complementary therapist Katie Collin has welcomed the reopening of Brightlingsea WinterFest’s wellbeing fund, having seen first-hand the good it can do.

The popular festival which aims to beat the winter blues lit up the town throughout March with a jam-packed itinerary of music, arts and crafts and spoken word.

As part of its festivities, the festival also raises money which goes towards the wellbeing fund, which sees grants of up to £100 distributed to individuals, families and organisations in Brightlingsea.

Self-employed complementary therapist Katie is now urging others to apply for the grants after she successfully grants for her daughter, Izzy.

Swimming lessons - Izzy Collin

“At the time I applied for the grants I couldn't afford swimming sessions or keyboard lessons for my daughter,” said single mum Katie, 37.

“I can completely understand why people might feel embarrassed about applying for a grant.

“I felt like that too, but I was determined not to let my pride stand in the way of giving my daughter some really important skills and opportunities.

“I thought that, living by the sea, it was vital for Izzy to learn how to swim and she was able to do that at the lido.

Grants - Katie Collin

“The second grant we had was for keyboard lessons and the wellbeing fund paid for these directly to Izzy's teacher, Xanthia Fletcher. Izzy still plays the keyboard and swims very well.

“My message would be, don't hesitate to apply for a grant, it is OK to ask for help and, at a later stage, you may have the chance to help other people.”

Katie, who is based at the Four B's salon in Brightlingsea, is now an advocate for the wellbeing fund.

Festival - Martin Newell performing at Brightlingsea WinterFest

She added: “Coming to live in to Brightlingsea six years ago was the best move I ever made. It is the friendliest town ever.

“I was so amazed at first when people stopped to say hello, which never happened in Basildon, where I used to live.”

For details on how to apply for a grant from Brightlingsea WinterFest Wellbeing Fund visit www.brightlingseawinterfest.co.uk. Applications close on July 22.