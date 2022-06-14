BLOOMS and floral displays were on show as Frinton Horticultural Society returned with its popular Summer Show.
The event took place at Frinton’s McGrigor Hall on Saturday.
A spokesman said: “This was the first show since the Covid-19 outbreak and it was a huge boost for the Society.
“All 56 class entries were filled with blooms and floral displays to vegetables, floral art, photographic, handicraft and homecraft for the Royal Horticultural Society judge to decide the winners.
“Top prize for Best in Show and gaining most points went to the president Bill Edwards who stated he was delighted with the support of the members which he gave his heart felt thanks and thanked the visitors who helped make the event a very much community activity.”
The prize winners included Mike Calame, Louise Wood, Barbara Thorpe, Lynda Boland, Alice Kerridge and Bill Edwards and Marion Lowdell.
