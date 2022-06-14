THE average car owner in Tendring could face an annual rise of more than £250 in the cost of petrol as living costs mount, analysis suggests.

The AA said soaring prices, which have topped more than 200 pence per litre at some forecourts, have seen some motorists swap their fuel-powered cars for electric alternatives, while others on lower incomes have had to sell their cars entirely.

On average, the cost of a litre of petrol in Tendring stood at £1.82 over the four days to June 14, according to figures from petrolprices.com – up 41 per cent from £1.30 over a week in early June last year.

Department for Transport figures show the average annual mileage of a car driver in the East of England was 3,851 miles in 2018-19 – the latest figures before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which significantly impacted travel habits.

At current prices in Tendring, a driver travelling this distance would spend an average of £888 on filling up a petrol car over the year – up from £630 based on prices in June last year.

Diesel drivers doing the same mileage would see their costs rise by 35%, from £572 to £772.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at the AA, said a recent AA poll showed that two per cent of the poorest car owners will have to sell their vehicle and not replace it as a result.

"Those drivers hit hardest by record petrol and diesel are in low-income households, young drivers trying to make a start in life and rural residents forced to drive much higher mileages than most," added Mr Cousens.

In the East of England, the average trip distance before the pandemic was 8.6 miles.

At current petrol prices in Tendring, a journey of this length would cost an average of £1.99 – compared to £1.41 at the same point last year.

A Treasury spokesperson said: "Through our £37 billion support package, we are saving the typical employee over £330 a year through a tax cut in July, allowing people on Universal Credit to keep £1,000 more of what they earn and cutting fuel duty by 5p, saving a typical family £100."