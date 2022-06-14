CARL Woods’ threatening behaviour charge following a row with Katie Price has been dropped.

The 33-year-old, who is engaged to the Brighton-born former glamour model, was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour following an incident in August last year.

Colchester Magistrates' Court heard he had "tried to force his way into a house after rowing with Katie and shouting in the street".

Carl appeared in court back in March, where he pleaded not guilty and was granted unconditional bail. He was due to begin his trial on Thursday.

However, The Sun revealed the case has since been scrapped because there was "no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".

A source close to Carl said he is “relieved to finally have his name cleared”.

"The case really put huge amounts of pressure on him,” he said. "Those close to Carl continued to support him throughout the process and everyone is relieved to hear the news."

“He is now more determined than ever to seek justice against those who contributed towards falsely accusing him."

Prosecutor Leigh Hart told the court in March the defendant got into "an argument with his partner" at home.

“This resulted in his partner leaving his property to go to another property," Mr Hart said.

He added: “The defendant followed her and attempted to force the door of that property and was heard shouting outside in the street which was overheard by neighbours.”

Defending, Mark Davies told the court the incident was “nothing more than a squabble”.

If found guilty, Carl could have been sentenced to a maximum of six months in prison.