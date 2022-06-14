DRIVERS are being warned of delays as an accident blocks the A12.
The A12, heading Londonbound, has one land blocked.
The blockage is located between Junction 21 Witham South and Junction 20 Hatfield Peverel.
Essex Travel say the blockage was caused by an accident but the nature of the accident is currently unknown.
Slow moving traffic has laos been reported between Junction 22 Witham North and Junction 25 Marks Tey.
Further traffic issues have also been reported on the A120 at Coggeshall heading Westbound and on the A127 in South Essex.
