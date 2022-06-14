A GANG of thugs armed with a horde of dangerous weapons are said to have launched a vicious town centre attack on a man.

Essex Police have kickstarted an investigation after it was reported a man in his 30s was assaulted in Carnarvon Road, Clacton.

The incident occurred between 7pm and 8.10pm on April 29, but the Gazette has only just been made aware of it.

According to the force, the victim was set upon by a group of men who were brandishing a baseball bat, a knuckle duster and a knife.

Thankfully, the man was not seriously injured, despite the severity of the ordeal.

Essex Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information that could help their investigation to contact them.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for information following an assault in Clacton town centre.

“We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us.

“If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/107194/22. You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”