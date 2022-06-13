A SPECIAL flag will be raised next week at Clacton Town Hall to honour the military – while a coffee morning will raise funds for veterans’ groups.

Peter Harris, Tendring Council’s chairman, is raising funds for veterans’ groups during his year in office.

To mark Armed Forces Day a coffee morning will take place at the Town Hall from 10am until 12noon on Monday, also raising funds for those organisations.

The special Armed Forces Day flag will be raised at 11am.

Armed Forces Day falls on June 25 with a week of celebrations.

Throughout the week residents are encouraged to show their support by posting photos and videos on social media of themselves saluting, supporting the campaign #SaluteOurForces.

Mr Harris said the flag-raising and coffee morning would show the community’s support for our forces.

“Armed Forces Day honours those servicemen and women who support, or have supported, our country through difficult times,” said Mr Harris.

“They always stand ready to serve, whether it is supporting the country’s response to Covid, reacting to an emergency here or overseas, or – and hopefully this does not happen – in armed conflict.”

Tendring has a silver award for its part in the Armed Forces Covenant Employer Recognition Scheme, for the work it does in recruiting and supporting veterans into work both at the authority and elsewhere in the district.