It has recently been announced that the USA is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the US take a Covid-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Giving greater ease of travel to America, now is the time to book your next getaway to the states, and Disney World Resort has the best deals for 2023.

Walt Disney holiday packages for 2023

The Walt Disney Travel Company recently launched ‘The Magic is Yours’ package, an incredible offer for 2023 holidays at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Guests who book this package before July 27, will receive up to $1200 Walt Disney World Dining & Merchandise Credit, Disney’s 14-Day Magic Ticket for the price of Disney 7-Day Magic Ticket and an extra $200 Disney Spending Money.

Plus, if guests stay in selected Walt Disney World Resort Hotels they will receive two Free Tickets to a performance of Drawn to Life by Cirque du Soleil and Disney per booking – an exclusive benefit of booking with Walt Disney Travel Company.

When guests book their accommodation at participating Walt Disney World Resort Hotels and their Magic Ticket together for arrivals on selected dates they will receive:

Up to $1200 Disney Dining and Merchandise Credit per room on a 14-night stay; to spend on delicious dining and magical merchandise at hundreds of locations across our Disney Resort hotels, Theme Parks and Disney Springs. Whether it’s breakfast with Disney Characters, fine dining sampling a wide selection of world cuisines and cocktails or buying some Mickey ears – there is an array of choice!

Disney 14-Day Magic Ticket for the price of Disney 7-Day Magic Ticket (including Memory Maker worth $199). Disney Magic Tickets are offered exclusively in the UK and Ireland and only available pre-departure providing double the amount of Magic. Also included exclusively for UK & Ireland guests is complimentary Memory Maker allowing guests to receive unlimited digital downloads of all their Disney PhotoPass photos and videos

$200 Disney Spending Money per booking so guests can enjoy even more dining and merchandise or treat themselves to some excellent experiences, such as boat and bike rentals, spa treatments and guided tours.

Additionally, if guests are staying in one of the selected (defined in Terms and Conditions) Walt Disney World Resort Hotels they will receive 2 x Free Tickets to a performance of Drawn to Life by Cirque du Soleil and Disney per booking.

USA Covid travel rules

In America, Covid testing requirements were put in place last year, as it moved away from restrictions that banned non-essential travel from several dozen countries — most of Europe, China, Brazil, South Africa, India and Iran — and instead focuses on classifying individuals by the risk they pose to others.

It was coupled with a requirement that foreign, non-immigrant adults traveling to the United States need to be fully vaccinated, with only limited exceptions.

Despite ending the testing requirement, the CDC will continue to recommend Covid-19 testing prior to air travel of any kind as a safety precaution, according to the senior administration official.

