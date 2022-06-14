COUNCIL bosses are set to submit a bid for up to £20million as part of plans to “level up” Clacton… but traders claim the projects will do little to help the struggling town centre.

Tendring Council’s cabinet is expected to endorse a bid to the Government’s £4.8billion Levelling Up Fund on Friday.

Clacton lost out during the first round of grants last year, but Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a second round of bids in March.

The new bid will comprise two projects, including the £22million redevelopment of the Carnarvon House site to provide 28 new homes and start-up business units for potential public sector use.

It would also see the £9million redevelopment of the Clacton Library site to create a new library and Adult Community Learning centre with office space as part of a “public sector hub”.

It is understood that discussions are underway between the council and other agencies on the potential for the hub with health and skills providers while Essex University has expressed an interest in teaching space in the area.

The projects were taken from unsuccessful bids to the Future High Streets Fund and the first round of the Levelling Up Fund grants.

A report said: “The bid has been revised in the light of deliverability and significant cost inflation.

“The earlier round one bid had included an events space in Clacton town square and covered market/starter units and undercover walkway, which was reliant on the demolition of the Marks and Spencer’s building, which is no longer feasible.”

Graham Webb, chairman of the Clacton Town Partnership, said he was disappointed the council-owned former M&S site had not been included in the bid.

He said: “Carnarvon House and the library are too far out from the town centre – this bid will do little to help the main shopping area, which needs a real facelift.

“It is looking grubby, run-down and nothing happens here – it’s bordering on being a disgrace.

“The jubilee is a classic example – there were a few bits of bunting on the seafront, but nothing in the town centre, unlike almost every other town in the country.”

The deadline for submissions is July 6.