A ROAD in a coastal village flooded after a hose burst off of a gushing water hydrant following urgent repair works to a damaged pipe.

Residents living in Swift Avenue, Jaywick, were left shocked on Wednesday evening after being confronted with a huge pool of water outside their homes.

The spillage, which continued to grow until engineers arrived at the scene, appeared following an operation led by Affinity Water.

According to company bosses, technicians had initially been called to the site earlier that day to repair sections of a burst water main.

After finishing the works, they then started flushing four hydrants by attaching hoses and feeding them into nearby drains, before leaving.

By the time they returned to the village, however, Swift Avenue was swimming in water and, according to residents, had been for some time.

Dean Duckfield, who lives nearby, said: “This is how the water company left the road, which is an absolute joke.

“I was coming back from the shop when I saw all this water flooding the road, so I went to have a look – everyone who lived down there was concerned.

"The locals want compensation because they were waiting for four hours with no water - it is pathetic."

Maria Revell, another Jaywick resident, said the whole of the Brooklands estate had been impacted by the burst water pipe.

She said: “Brooklands had no water for half a day so people helped each other get water, but there is still leaking water at the roundabout near the new builds.

“We need a refund.”

Affinity Water has now issued an explanation to residents for any inconvenience caused as a result of the flooding hydrant.

A spokesman said: “Following water main bursts, we sometimes need to carry out flushing to clear any air or discolouration from our pipework to ensure we maintain a high-quality supply of water for our customers.

“Following the repair to the water main, we set up four flushing hydrants with hoses to feed water into drains.

“However, when we attended the site later that evening, the hoses had unfortunately been removed causing surface water on the road.

“We stopped flushing that same evening and we would like to thank customers for their patience whilst our technicians worked to get the water main back into service.”