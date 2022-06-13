A MAN from Clacton has been fined after being found drunk and disorderly in public.
Paul Knapper, 33, of St Andrew’s Road, Clacton, admitted a charge of being drunk and disorderly when he appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard he was found drunk and disorderly at the entrance to Kensal Rise Station in north London on March 26.
He was fined £50 and was ordered to pay a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article