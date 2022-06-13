A MAN from Clacton has been fined after being found drunk and disorderly in public.

Paul Knapper, 33, of St Andrew’s Road, Clacton, admitted a charge of being drunk and disorderly when he appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard he was found drunk and disorderly at the entrance to Kensal Rise Station in north London on March 26.

He was fined £50 and was ordered to pay a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.

