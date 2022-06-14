PLANS for new footpaths and cycle lanes along two busy routes in Colchester have been revealed as part of a multi-million-pound masterplan to boost Colchester’s travel infrastructure.

Roads bosses at Essex County Council have launched a consultation amid proposals which form part of a £99 million plan to overhaul transport in north Essex.

The blueprints outline a A120/A133 link road is to be constructed alongside a rapid transit system scheme to improve access to major routes such as the A120 and A12.

The proposed route for the rapid transit system runs from the existing park and ride on the A12, through the city centre, heading east to the Tendring Colchester Garden Community site.

Proposals - some of the suggested RTS routes

County Hall hopes the scheme will reduce the need to travel directly into Colchester and help to manage congestion on more local roads.

Fears traffic may overwhelm the current infrastructure have been raised as it is estimated 25,000 new homes will be constructed within Tendring and Colchester by 2033.

This includes the Tendring Colchester Garden Community, which will see up to 9,500 homes as well as business, leisure and recreational spaces created over the coming decades.

Fresh plans have now been submitted to get the overall scheme in motion which propose a series of works to overhaul two busy roads.

Blueprints - the proposed A120/A133 link road with adjacent RTS

The first of three proposals seek to convert footways on the A133 in both St Andrews Avenue and Cowdray Avenue, Colchester, into an unsegregated, shared foot/cycleway.

An unsegregated shared foot/cycleway has also been proposed to be built in St Andrews Avenue.

It includes plans for a new Toucan crossing on St Andrews Avenue to provide a safer crossing for pedestrians and cyclists.

A letter distributed by County Hill reads: “The proposals aim to improve the connectivity between existing cycling and walking facilities, and the upcoming rapid transit system.

Infrastructure - the RTS with cycle and footways

“The vision is cyclists will be able to park bikes at the halts and then use the RTS, but currently existing bus stops/halt positions are not accessible by bike off-carriageway, so these connections are proposed.

“The scheme has undergone the prescribed road safety audit process and any safety concerns raised have been satisfactorily addressed.”

Any comments for the consultation, which closes on July 1, should be sent to trafficregulation.order@essexhighways.org.