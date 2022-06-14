A FLEET of electric vehicles will be keeping watch over motorists and parking across north Essex.

The North Essex Parking Partnership, which is run by Colchester Council, has launched five environmentally-friendly vehicles into operation.

The electric batteries are estimated to produce greenhouse gas emissions about 66 per cent lower than a patrol car and 60 per cent lower than a diesel car.

The partnership has also invested in a charging infrastructure to support its commitment to a fully electric fleet by 2030.

Three of the new additions will be used by the partnership as technical support vehicles, while the remaining two will be used as Park Safe cars.

The latter are used to improve road safety for the likes of parents and pupils at schools across north Essex.

Sue Lissimore, Colchester councillor and chairman of the North Essex Parking Partnership said: “I am pleased that our goal of a fully electric fleet is underway.

“Now that we have invested in our own facilities to charge electric vehicles, NEPP will become an eco-friendlier organisation where possible.”

“I would like to thank NEPP for their dedicated, ongoing work keeping our streets safer, and for taking proactive steps to help Essex’s climate.”