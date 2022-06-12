DOZENS of firefighters battled a blaze which ripped through a former care home in Frinton.

Crews with Essex Fire Service were called to the single-storey building, in Elm Tree Avenue, at around 4.48pm yesterday, arriving to find a fire in the roof.

Neighbours reported people may have been inside the building, but firefighters searched the property and found it to be empty.

The blaze started in the roof of the disused care home

Around 30 firefighters battled the blaze, remaining on the scene into the evening.

Crews reported around 40 per cent of the 30m by 10m building was destroyed.

Around 30 crews battled the blaze

Station Manager Nick Singleton said: “Our crews did a sterling job to stop the fire from spreading to the whole building, working in arduous conditions.

"Two crews will remain at the scene this evening to continue dampening it down.”

The cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate.

A fire service spokesman said crews typically deal with an increase in deliberate fires during the summer months.

He added: "We’re urging Essex residents to use Firestoppers to report information that could prevent a fire from occurring.

"Managed by Crimestoppers, Firestoppers is an anonymous way to report what you know about deliberate fire setting in your area.

"It’s not for reporting any blame, it’s for us to prevent the fires from happening."

Call Firestoppers on 0800 169 5558 or report online.