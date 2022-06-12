Aldi’s popular egg chairs have had a grip on the nation ever since their first release.

Often sold out on the same day they are restocked, the supermarket has customers on the edge of their seats waiting for the next drop of the popular item.

Egg chairs have become the must have décor item of 2022, and often sell for upwards of £300.

And Aldi’s fan favourite large egg chairs are back today (June 12), just in time for the sunshine! They will be available to purchase online from 8am.

The large chair can sit more people or provide extra room for once to lounge.

(Aldi)

This is the first time the large chair has been back in stock this year, and much like other Specialbuys, once it’s gone it’s gone so you’ll have to move quickly to get your hands on this chair.

And it is available online only, so you won't be able to pick it up at your local store.

Available in a stylish rattan design and complete with comfortable cushions, the Large Hanging Egg-Chair is the ideal way to relax with friends and family. Weather-resistant with a powder-coated frame, shoppers are guaranteed to always have the best seat in (or out of) the house.

Better yet, it even comes with a water-resistant cover that keeps it protected from top to bottom.!

Aldi’s Large Hanging Egg-Chair will be available to pre-order here from 8am on Sunday, June 12.