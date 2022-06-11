Whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe or you’re simply in the mood for shopping, you won’t need to look much further.

Marks & Spencer has revealed its summer clothing campaign with Holly Willoughby and the collection has launched today.

The 10-piece edit is now available to buy online and in selected stores across the UK.

Holly’s collection features florals and bright colours and patterns across dresses, blouses and more.

Holly Willoughby’s Marks & Spencer summer clothing range

(Left) M&S Collection Embroidered Blouse and (right) M&S Collection Broderie Midi Dress (Marks and Spencer/Canva)

M&S Collection Broderie Midi Dress

The new collection is definitely not short of dresses and we think this bright midi dress could easily become a summer staple.

The broderie design features along the top of the dress as well as the bottom of the sleeves and dress.

It’s available in UK sizes 6-24 and you can choose between short, regular and long lengths.

Add it to your basket for £49.50 via the Marks and Spencer website.

M&S Collection Embroidered Blouse

Pair this loose blouse with denim shorts for the ultimate summer look.

It can be yours for £29.50 either in Soft White or Yellow.

Holly pairs the Soft White blouse with her Denim Mom Short (£29.50) and Straw Hat (£19.50), also available in the collection.

Buy the blouse via the Marks and Spencer website.

M&S Collection Mom Jean

Holly Willoughby wearing pieces from the new collection (Marks and Spencer)

Even when the cooler days are upon us, you can still sport the collection with the M&S Collection Mom Jean available to buy for £39.50.

Whether you choose to pair the jeans with the M&S Collection Embroidered Blouse or the M&S Collection Collarless Blouse, the summer vibes will still be flowing.

Buy the jeans via the Marks and Spencer website.

Floral Square Neck Midi Waisted Dress

Add this floral dress to your wardrobe for all the summer vibes.

Choose between two colours - Orange Mix and Green Mix.

It's available to buy for £35 via the Marks and Spencer website.

Willoughby said: “I’m so excited about the launch of this collection – it’s such a great capsule Summer wardrobe. With pieces you can easily mix and match as well as stylish dresses in gorgeous floral patterns and colour popping shades, I love it! There really is something for every summer occasion!”

Maddy Evans, Head of Buying, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Holly on our Summer campaign, which launches in time for all of those exciting Summer moments throughout the season. Whether it’s a wedding, holiday, summer BBQ or just a get together with friends and family, we wanted to make sure we had all bases covered! Holly’s Summer Edit encapsulates an uplifting and stylish approach to Summer dressing, increasing style perceptions through modern and effortless styling.”

You can shop Holly Willoughby’s Marks and Spencer collection via the M&S website.