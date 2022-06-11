Although World Gin Day isn't quite a national holiday, it is a celebration that we can get behind.

Whether you or someone you know can't get enough of the spirit be it in a cocktail or G&T.

The global celebration is marked every year on June 11 and is organised by Gin Monkey.

To toast the occasion, we have rounded up some of the best gifts for someone special or even yourself from Moonpig, Not On The High Street, Interflora and more.

Gifts perfect for gin lovers this World Gin Day 2022

Grow Your Own Botanical Gin Kit

Grow Your Own Botanical Gin Kit. Credit: Moonpig

It's gin o'clock somewhere right? Treat yourself or a big G&T fan to their own botanical gin kit.

The tasty set comes with two packets of seeds, four coconut husk plant pots, compost discs and wooden plant markers.

Add it to your basket for £15 via the Moonpig website.

Wildflower Design Balloon Gin Glass

Wildflower Design Balloon Gin Glass. Credit: Not On The High Street

Your gin is only as good as the glass that it comes in so why not upgrade yours?

The pretty gin goblet has a beautiful colourful wildflower detailing that adds a touch of elegance to every sip.

Treat yourself for £22 via the Not On The High Street website.

Haysmith's Seville Orange & Lime Gin

Haysmith's Seville Orange & Lime Gin. Credit: Aldi

Put yourself in the mood for summer with Haysmith's Seville Orange & Lime Gin.

The mouthwatering gin has fresh citrus notes and is best served with a premium tonic and a slice of orange.

Pick up a bottle for £14.49 via the Aldi website.

Gin Discovery for Two

Gin Discovery for Two. Credit: Moonpig

Take yourself and someone special on the ultimate gin experience to mark the boozy day.

The exciting experience is available in 33 different locations and includes gin tastings, sharing platters at some of the UK’s coolest bars and a tour around some of the finest distilleries around.

Book your experience for £49 via the Moonpig website.

Gin And Chocolate Lovers Letter Box Hamper

Gin And Chocolate Lovers Letter Box Hamper. Credit: Not On The High Street

What better combination is there than gin and chocolate? Now you can have both in this delicious letterbox hamper.

The tasty range comes with two miniature glass bottles of Plymouth Gin, distilled at the historic Blackfriars distillery in Plymouth and some gin & tonic chocolate and nuts to snack on.

Get yours for £35.95 via the Not On The High Street website.

Edinburgh Gin Letterbox Gift

Edinburgh Gin Letterbox Gift. Credit: Moonpig

Treat someone you love to a gin goodie through their letterbox with this gift set.

The Edinburgh Gin letterbox gift set features four 5cl gin liqueurs in raspberry, rhubarb & ginger, elderflower, and orange blossom & mandarin flavours.

Pick up your gift set for £28 via the Moonpig website.

Personalised Prescription Design Flavoured Gin

Personalised Prescription Design Flavoured Gin. Credit: Not On The High Street

Laughter is the best medicine right? Failing that there's always gin.

Personalise the quirky prescription style label with any name and personalised message.

Make them smile for £18 via the Not On The High Street website.

Limited Edition Interflora x Manchester Gin

Limited Edition Interflora x Manchester Gin. Credit: Interflora

Interflora has just launched its first ever floral summer Gin and we can't wait to try a tipple.

The fresh and fragrant limited-edition gin has notes of chamomile and echinacea.

Get it delivered straight to your door with a card and personalised message for £25 via the Interflora website.

Salted Maple Fudge Gin Liqueur

Salted Maple Fudge Gin Liqueur. Credit: Aldi

Treat your tastebuds with this sweet and boozy gin liqueur.

The lush liqueur tastes like warm salted fudge followed by indulgent notes of sweet maple and juniper.

Enjoy your tipple for £8.99 via the Aldi website.