DAMNING figures have revealed fewer than one per cent of complaints made about Essex police officers over one year led to misconduct action.

Home Office statistics reveal there were 3,787 complaints about officers with Essex Police in the year to April 2021.

Of these, just seven were referred to the official disciplinary process, launched when an officer is deemed to have a case to answer for misconduct or gross misconduct.

It meant just 0.2 per cent of all complaints led to misconduct proceedings, while no action was taken in 91 per cent of complaints.

Essex Police told the Gazette the force takes every complaint seriously and reviews each one.

The statistics show a small number of allegations involving actions which do not amount to misconduct but fall short of expectations led to reflective review proceedings or performance reviews.

A further three police officers resigned or retired following the allegation made against them.

The complaints in between 2020 and 2021 involved 2,214 Essex police officers, as an officer can be subject to more than one allegation.

Detective Supt Scott Cannon, head of Essex Police's professional standards department, said: “We have a thorough and rigorous complaints process, with timely and accurate recording.

“When a complaint is made we look at the nature of it and the allegations made and decide the best way to look into it.

"The complainants are kept updated and informed of the outcome and the results of these can lead to learning and improvements.

“We take every complaint seriously and review each one.

“During the time frame highlighted, in the majority of complaints it was found the service level was acceptable, meaning there was no fault on the part of the officers.

“Less than 11 per cent were considered to be Service Level Not Acceptable."

Essex figures also show there were 174 allegations of conduct matter offences, where there is an indication a crime has been committed.

There were also 35 allegations against 17 officers for recordable conduct matters, including those that caused serious harm or death, and allegations of sexual offences and corruption.

Det Supt Cannon added: "We also have a panel which includes independent members who scrutinise our handling of public complaints to ensure we are transparent in our approach.”