THREE organisations are collaborating to support young people who help to look after a family member due to an illness or disability.

Young carers joined Essex charity Action for Family Carers, representatives from the NHS north east Essex Clinical Commissioning Group and Colchester Catalyst at the Young Carers Club run by the charity in Stanway.

The launch marked Carers Week 2022 and Action for Family Carer’s new service for young carers in Colchester and Tendring.

James Clarke, Action for Family Carers’ chief executive officer, said: “We are delighted that we are able to develop a greatly improved offer for young carers in Colchester and Tendring over the next few years.

“Young carers are amazing children and young people who often under-estimate what they do and sometimes miss out on opportunities to have fun like other children. They deserve all the support we can give them.”

The plan is to transform support local for young carers aged from five years upwards to make sure that they get the support they need to enjoy their childhood and to achieve their full potential in later life.

New provision will include a hub in Clacton, access to free counselling in schools and support for young carers through the transition to adult services.

Three older Colchester young carers received certificates and gifts recognising long term attendance at the club and mentoring the younger ones.

Pam Green, chief operating officer at the NHS North East Essex CCG, said: “We were honoured to be invited to the Colchester Young Carers group to present awards to three young adult carers.

“They are such an important part of our caring community and sacrifice so much to care for loved ones.

“It was humbling to hear their stories and how grateful they were to be recognised.

“I was thrilled to learn that two of those graduating from the club are leaving to study healthcare courses at university, to build on amazing skills they have gained from being such compassionate carers.”

If you are a young carer, know a young carer or someone who would benefit from the services offered by Action for Family Carers, call 0300 770 80 90 or email yc@affc.org.uk.