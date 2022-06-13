BOSSES at an animal safe haven have said they are “eternally grateful” to anyone who helps them to continue their mission after receiving a windfall of cash.
The Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary, in St Osyth, was presented with just over £1,500 by Sandra Arif, who is involved with the Orchards Holiday Park.
The generous supporter raised the money by encouraging local businesses to back her appeal and asking friends for donations.
She also manage to generate £200 by selling donated items, money which subsequently contribute to a pony’s vital operation.
Carol Jacobs, Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary founder, said: “Feed and bedding is going up so high we rely on wonderful people like Sandra and everyone involved.
“They help us to continue helping more animals in need who become homeless due to their owners not being able to care for them anymore or due to the financial crisis.
“We are completely volunteer run, so all money goes straight to the sanctuary, so we are eternally grateful to people who fundraise for us, often out of the blue.”
The Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary will next hold an open weekend on June 25 and 26.
To find out more visit facebook.com/greenlandgroveanimalsanctuary.
